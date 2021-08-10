MLB: Games to watch for in August

The baseball season is already in full swing. After not being able to attend games last year, fans are dying to get in on all the action this season. Of course, for any diehard fan, the MLB games to watch are every single game, but if you can only watch a few this month, these are the ones to make time for.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox – August 17, 18

There’s just something about a Yankees vs Red Sox game that feels nostalgic. Maybe it’s because they’re two of the oldest and most storied teams in the league, or maybe it’s just because you can always count on this rivalry for some good old-fashioned baseball. The past two seasons have seen the Red Sox struggle to keep up with their New York rivals, so it will be interesting to see if they’re going to be able to turn things around in 2021. August 17th’s double header should be a great day of baseball.

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays – August 17, 18, 19

The Baltimore Orioles may not be one of the best teams in the league, they might actually be one of the worst, but the headlines they generate show just how much good will fans have towards the scrappy underdogs. According to Jon Hoefling, they’re a “beautiful mess that makes absolutely zero sense”. They might not win very often but they sure are fun to watch. The Rays are a similarly enjoyable team to watch, though more for their ability to mix-and-match players to create the most effective lineup against any opponent. Seeing these two together could be quite the contest.

San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics – August 20, 21, 22

Some regional rivalries get pretty heated and generate actual animosity between fans. The Battle of the Bay, also known as the Bay Bridge Series, is one of the friendlier rivalries. Local fans of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will probably be rooting for San Francisco since the Squirrels’ are affiliated with the Giants. Outside of New York and Chicago, these two teams might be the closest to each other, separated only by a bridge. The first three games in the series were all very close, with the Giants leading 2-1 by the end. With the teams so evenly matched, these should be exciting games to watch.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago White Sox – August 23, 24, 25, 26

The meetings between these two teams should be interesting to see. The White Sox have had a great season so far and are currently sitting at the top of the AL Central. The Blue Jays haven’t had as stellar a season, but things seem to be improving. A lot of their success is due to Robbie Ray, a pitcher who is proving to be one of the most consistent in the MLB. Whether or not the White Sox can stand up to his arm will be interesting to see.

If you’re at all interested in sports betting, this might be a game worth putting some money down on. If you’re new to sports betting, consider using a betting resource that allows you to compare odds and track bets to get off to the best start possible. Sidelines is a good option, visit website for more information on the odds, futures and predictions.

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals – August 26, 27, 28, 29

The Seattle Mariners are a team that has struggled to find their footing over the last decade. They have had ups and downs but mainly downs. Things seem to be turning around this season though. The Kansas City Royals started the season strong but have lost a bit of their momentum. If the Mariners want to win, their batters are going to have to be on their toes when facing the Royals’ pitcher Noah Murdock. Murdock’s speed and height make him dangerous on the mound. Both teams had good Aprils, and both are sitting in the middle of their respective leagues, so this could be a very even match up.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers – August 27, 28, 29

The Silver Boot Series is always a fun one to watch. Both teams have had runs of victories — the Rangers from 2009-2014 and the Astros from 2017-2019. Having won the first three games of the series, the Astros seem headed towards another victory, but July 25th’s game was the closest so far this season, so the Rangers may have figured out a way to overcome the Astros’ apparent dominance.

Story by Steven Jeffries