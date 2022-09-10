Mitch Trubisky era kicks off in Pittsburgh as Steelers face Cincinnati
NFL Week 1 action features a big one in the 1 p.m. slot as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a new era in Pittsburgh with plenty of turnover, while Cincy hope to build off of their surprising run to the Super Bowl with Joe Burrow only getting better.
Where to watch?
The game is on CBS at 1 p.m. ET, and most of the country will have access on their local CBS channel. Otherwise, you will need NFL Sunday Ticket to see the game.
What to know about the Steelers
No more Ben Roethlisberger after the two-time Super Bowl champion retired in the offseason, and that means it is Mitch Trubisky time. The 28-year-old QB won the starting job and leads a new era in Pittsburgh. The former North Carolina man might have a short leash though after an unimpressive start to his career. He was the second pick in the 2017 draft and did make the Pro Bowl in year two, tossing 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while the Chicago Bears made the playoffs. But he had 33 touchdowns to 18 interceptions in the following two seasons and showed no signs of significant improvement. He will need to rely on stud running back Najee Harris to get some real balance in attack.
What to know about Bengals
One of the best young teams in football, they aren’t surprising anybody this season. And while Burrow has all the makings of the next big thing, their second-year wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may be the best player in football. His rookie season saw him catch 81 balls for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played in college with Burrow, so they are already on the same page, which will aid their development. Their offensive line looks improved, but the defense must show consistency after finishing 17th last season.
Prediction
Cincinnati 31, Pittsburgh 17