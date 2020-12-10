Missouri clamps down on D, holds off Liberty, 69-60

Published Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty shot 30.4 percent in the second half, and that was the difference as Missouri held off the Flames, 69-60, Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

The Flames (4-3) led 32-28 at the break, buoyed by 5-of-12 shooting from three-point range.

The game was tight in the second half until a 19-4 Missouri (4-0) run over a 9:10 stretch pushed the Tigers’ lead to 63-50 with 3:24 to go.

Blake Preston scored a career-high 12 points in the loss for Liberty, which shot a season-low 36 percent (18-of-50) for the game.

“The least important statistic of the game is the halftime score, so that irrelevant to us,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “We thought we were defending, especially with the foul trouble that we a crewed, we defended fairly well. They overwhelmed us in the second half. That length of theirs is hard, and hard to play against.”

Related

Comments