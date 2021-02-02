Missing woman focus of search in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in Verona at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Christina Sue Ritchie, 40, was last seen wearing dark pants, a white long sleeve shirt and a dark colored vest.

Ritchie is 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and has a skull tattoo on her neck.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

