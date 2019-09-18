Missing Staunton woman has medical condition
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult: Valerie Jones, a 52-year-old female believed to be endangered due to a medical condition.
Jones is approximately 5’9″ and 220 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Aug. 20 near Gypsy Hill Park and was reported as a missing person by her family on Sept. 16,.
Jones is known to utilize public transportation
If you have information regarding Jones’ whereabouts please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.
