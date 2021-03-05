Missing person search underway on the Blue Ridge Parkway: Bedford County man missing since Wednesday

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search in the Roanoke area of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Brent Gibson, 26, of Bedford County, was last known to be at the Roanoke River Overlook. Gibson’s vehicle was discovered at the overlook on Wednesday.

Gibson is described as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Gibson to call Parkway Dispatch at 828.298.2491.

With the assistance of multiple Roanoke area emergency management agencies, the missing person search for Gibson is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

