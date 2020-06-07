Missing Nelson County teen found safe
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the best possible news in the search and rescue effort regarding missing 14-year-old Azalia Berrian.
Berrian was located on Sunday and is reported to be in great spirits, appears healthy, but is currently being medically checked.
The massive effort to locate Berrian, who was reported missing on Friday, included Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, search and rescue teams from across Virginia and neighboring states, Bon Air Drone, Albemarle Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Dooms Fire and Rescue, Rockfish Fire and Rescue, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, U.S. Park Service, Virginia State Police, Game and Inland Fisheries, F.B.I. and their staff, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
