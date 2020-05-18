Missing ballpark food? Funnville Foodie Fridays from the Flying Squirrels is your hook-up

You still don’t get the crack of the bat or the air from a swing-and-a-miss, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels can help give you the tastes from the ballpark.

The Squirrels will have ballpark food available for curbside pickup with Funnville Foodie Fridays on deck at The Diamond, with the first event this Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We miss our fans terribly, and we know one of the things they miss right now is our Funnville food and beverages,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We look forward to being able to give them the opportunity on Fridays to enjoy that through safe, social distance-oriented curbside pickup right here at The Diamond.”

Pick-up time slot reservations and food orders can be submitted here. Orders can be placed until 5 p.m. on Wednesday each week. Online payment options are also encouraged to limit contact.

Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite Flying Squirrels concession items, including Squirrelly Fries, burgers, chicken tenders and more.

Cans of the Flying Squirrels’ new official beer, Richmond Rally Cap, as well as the team’s new wine, Feelin’ Squirrelly, will also be available for pick-up for customers 21 and older. Beer and wine pick-ups are also available every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hot dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, mild and hot sausages and bratwursts are all available as individual items or as part of combo meals, which include a regular Squirrelly Fry and a 20 oz. bottled beverage.

For pick-up, customers are asked to please enter The Diamond’s parking lot on Squirrels Way, where an attendant will direct vehicles to the order pick-up location.

The Flying Squirrels Food & Beverage staff has put additional safety measures into place and will be following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

