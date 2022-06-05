Miss Gayle headlines Court Square Theater comedy event

Comedy returns to the Court Square Theater stage on Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Harrisonburg theater hosts headliner Miss Gayle, billed as the “Black Redneck Woman.”

The X2 Comedy Series says the show delivers high-quality, clean (PG-13) laughs and is hosted by Chris Womack.

Miss Gayle is a native of Chatham, Va. She has toured across America, Iraq, Germany and more – and has performed for U.S. troops.

Also performing are:

Dewayne White: A combat-wounded veteran, a teacher at the Armed Services Arts Partnership and a founding member of Clean AF; a regular cast member of the Wingin’ It Comedy Game Show

Dawn Davis Womack: Creator of the Virginia is for Laughers podcast

Mike Moran: Baltimore-based comedian, hosts the Confessional Podcast, writer for Skeptic Magazine and Hard Times

Tickets are $20 each and available online at valleyarts.org/performances.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

