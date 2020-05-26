Minor injuries in cement truck crash on Route 22 in Albemarle County: Charges pending
Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road) near I-64 and Route 250 in Shadwell Tuesday at 11:08 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an overturned cement truck. The driver was extracted by ACFR and suffered minor injuries.
The roadway was closed but has now reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department, charges pending.
