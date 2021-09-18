Milk Carton Kids concert at Lime Kiln Theater postponed to 2022

Lime Kiln Theater has announced a schedule change for its 2021 Summer Concert Series, as The Milk Carton Kids show, originally slated for Saturday, Oct. 2, has been postponed to Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Gary Ruley and Muletrain will now close out the Lime Kiln season on Oct. 2.

Individual show tickets for The Milk Carton Kids will be refunded through Eventbrite, Lime Kiln’s ticketing service. All 2021 season passes will be automatically transferred and honored for the Gary Ruley show.

Advance tickets for the Gary Ruley concert are $20 and are on sale now at limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8. The concert will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Tickets for the rescheduled Milk Carton Kids concert will go on sale at a later date.

“Dear friends, we come to you with some hopefully not earth shattering but nonetheless disappointing news. We’re rescheduling [several] dates into next year. Crazy to think we’re still here all this time later, but, here we are. Everyone and every region is at a different place with this pandemic, but for us this decision is based on the underlying health status, risk tolerance, and well-being of our band, families, and touring team. We hope we’re not letting down those of you who have already bought tickets too much. We can’t wait to come see you again. In the meantime, we’ll be working hard on new music and scheduling many more dates for you. Until then, we love you all, and will see you soon. J&K.”

Lime Kiln Theater’s 2021 season is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Gary Ruley and Muletrain show is presented by Spencer Home Center. Food from LexVegas Bistro and JJ’s Meat Shak will be available for purchase, along with beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Gary Ruley and Muletrain are an acoustic ensemble headed by veteran flat picking guitarist/vocalist Gary Ruley. Mule Train includes a vast network of talented musicians who support and share Gary’s drive to present the powerful acoustic sounds of bluegrass, newgrass, and jazz.

Ruley, a Lexington native, has shared the stage with bluegrass legends Mac Wiseman, Bobby Lester, Vassar Clements, Tony Rice, and two-time Grammy winner Curtis Burch. Most recently, Ruley has performed shows with recording artist and champion flat picker Larry Keel and the Larry Keel Experience.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington, Virginia. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief pause due to the pandemic, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to open its gates again for another summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.