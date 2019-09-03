Miles Bobbitt lands endorsements for Clerk of Court campaign

The Campaign Committee for Miles Bobbitt for Clerk announced that there will be a fundraising event the campaign on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Mill Street Grill in Staunton.

The campaign will announce that Miles has been endorsed by the clerks of the Highland County, Lexington/Rockbridge, and Buena Vista circuit courts.

Bobbitt is a lifelong resident of Augusta County who has worked for the local court system for over 20 years and has managed multiple local government agencies over the last 15 years.

“It makes me proud to know that the people who know the job best know my abilities and support me for the position of clerk,” Bobbitt said. “This makes me even more confident that I can use my experience in the court system and as a manager of several local government agencies to be a successful Clerk of Court.”

You can learn more about Miles Bobbitt and his campaign by visiting the campaign’s website at www.milesbobbittforclerk.com.

Visit the campaign on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ bobbitt4clerk.

