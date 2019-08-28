Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund issues call for nominations

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund, a Charlottesville-based initiative designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity, is seeking applications for its annual award celebrating inclusive art opportunities within the local community.

The award recognizes an artist with a disability or an individual/organization promoting art opportunities for those with disabilities within the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund was created in May 2013 in honor of Mildred’s retirement from Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department after 33 years as Adaptive Recreation Supervisor,” said Sarah Blech, a committee member for the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund and Adaptive Recreation manager for the City of Charlottesville. “Over the years we have recognized musicians, writers, teachers, and other leaders in the community. Each of them have enriched the lives of individuals with disabilities.”

Eligibility: Anyone who has made a difference in his or her life and/or others through art can be nominated for the award.

Nomination Period: September 3 – October 9, 2019

Award Celebration: Thursday, November 7, 10 -11:30 am, at City Space.

In addition to recognizing artists and organizations supporting the arts, the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund provides scholarship opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area to take classes and workshops related to the arts and further develop artistic skills and self-expression.

