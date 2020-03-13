MiLB season start delayed: Impact on Richmond Flying Squirrels

Published Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020, 8:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon it will delay the start of the 2020 season, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Further decisions about the start of the 2020 season will be made at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels and Minor League Baseball are continuing to monitor developments as they relate to the health and safety of fans and staff.

“We’re all in this together,” Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said. “The best thing we can do right now is to remain as safe as we can, heed the advice of health officials, and be there to support each other in any way possible. The Flying Squirrels staff will work remotely from home until further notice, but we will be right here in RVA with you. We’ll be communicating with you through social media and in other allowable ways and we’ll do our best to keep reminding you that baseball is coming when this is under control. Be well and keep the faith.”

“This is about the safety of our fans, employees, players, media and everyone else in our community,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “That is the most important thing, period. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted. The world has been thrown a big curveball, and it is up to us all to work together to get through this safely, and when we do, the memories we do will be the sweetest of all time.”

Minor League Baseball issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

The Flying Squirrels will address information on tickets for postponed games at a later time once more information is available. Information on the status of other upcoming, non-game Flying Squirrels events will be shared on Flying Squirrels social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

Related