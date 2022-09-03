Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately.
Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years.
He previously worked in the construction and maintenance field before joining the department as a building codes combination inspector due to an interest in inspections and the desire to help people through civil service. From there, Williams held a position as a plans reviewer for the city, and then deputy building official, before this month’s promotion.
“The building official has a great deal of responsibility, and I have complete confidence in Mike’s abilities and his dedication to the community,” said Adam Fletcher, director of community development. “Mike is extremely knowledgeable with building and construction, and his overall approach and commitment to helping people is excellent. The community will be well served with Mike’s leadership.”
The Harrisonburg building official is responsible for administering and enforcing the Virginia uniform statewide building code, which encompasses building, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing as well as the Virginia maintenance code.
When fully staffed, the building official supervises six employees: a deputy building official, two plan reviewers and three building codes combination inspectors.
As building official, Williams is eager to continue work on community development’s efforts to support applicants with their projects – with a close focus on ensuring the integrity of construction across the city.
This work includes advising applicants on issues they need to be aware of and options they can consider, working hand-in-hand with structural engineers, architects, contractors and the general public for building safety.
