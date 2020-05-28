Mike Tyson makes surprise appearance in AEW wrestling ring

Published Thursday, May. 28, 2020, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Mike Tyson is back in a ring. If you had pro wrestling ring in your Zoom office pool, you win the pony.

The former heavyweight boxing champ, recently seen looking devastating in a boxing training session, confronted AEW frontman Chris Jericho at the end of the company’s weekly “Dynamite” TV show, surrounded by a group of top MMA stars, including recently retired UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

It was Tyson’s second appearance with AEW in a week. Tyson was part of the TNT championship match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer, on hand to present the championship belt to the winner of the matchup, ultimately, Rhodes.

The storyline developing around Tyson and Jericho seems to portend some sort of match eventually coming between the two, though it might be more likely that Tyson, as part of the story, will recruit a pro wrestler stand-in to match against Jericho, a former AEW and WWE champ.

Tyson, 53, has been rumored in recent weeks to be considering a return to boxing, and the publicity rub from the exposure on AEW TV won’t hurt in terms of getting his name and face back out in front of combat sports fans as a prelude.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments