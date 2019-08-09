Mike London to host Women’s Empowerment Clinic
William & Mary football coach Mike London will host a women’s empowerment football clinic at Zable Stadium and the Joe Montgomery Practice Fields on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 2-6:30 p.m.
The event will educate and promote women’s influence on football as a sport and as a career field. Additionally, the staff will showcase a variety of important topics, such as women’s empowerment, leadership roles, career fields and playing opportunities.
In addition to London, the staff will feature Kristen London, a USA Football Gold Medalist and WNEC All-Star, and Brandon London, an ex-NFL player and current co-host of Daily Blast Live.
Highlighting an impressive group of scheduled speakers are W&M President Katherine A. Rowe and W&M Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge.
