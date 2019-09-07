Mike London talks loss in return to sidelines at UVA

Opening statement:

“Obviously disappointed, I think they scored every which way they could. They’re a good football team. We didn’t do enough to make sure we held onto the football. I was happy about the effort in the second half but we can’t be a second half team. “

On Virginia’s big plays…

“I’m quite sure they had double digit explosive plays and you can’t have that and not get enough to sustain your drives and move the ball.”

On if QB Mathis got rattled…

“I don’t know about rattled him as opposed to got after him and they covered all the gaps and made sure that he was going to be under duress when he threw the ball and that’s what happened. “

On being spirited after the game…

“I’m always spirited. We’re blessed with a great opportunity to coach and play this game… I’m a passionate, energetic person and I’ll be that way because the gun didn’t go off and because the doctor said you were the match. I’m always going to be that way. We didn’t do enough today to win but this team will come back.”

On connections between the coaching staff and UVA…

“Life leads you on journeys sometimes and there’s a lot of good things, there’s tough things that happen. There’s a lot of good things that happened here and obviously there’s tough things that happened here. It’s how you respond to it. I’m not defined by wins and losses because the years that I was here I met a lot of really great people.”





