Mike Bloomberg featured at Feb. 15 Blue Commonwealth Gala

Mike Bloomberg is on the list of speakers for the Blue Commonwealth Gala sponsored by the Democratic Party of Virginia on Feb. 15.

This ought not be controversial among the blues. Not at all.

“The Blue Commonwealth Gala is DPVA’s biggest event of the year, and we’re thrilled to have Mayor Bloomberg joining us. He’s no stranger to Virginia, and knows exactly how important it is that Democrats win up and down the ballot this year across the Commonwealth. As we take on Donald Trump in the most important election of our lives, we’re excited to have Mayor Bloomberg with us in Richmond to help make sure our party is as strong as possible for 2020,” DPVA Chair Susan Swecker said in a news release Monday.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, has solid leads on President Trump in hypothetical matchups in recent national polls.

But the late entrant into the Democratic nomination race is barely registering in the polling for the upcoming votes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

He has made it clear that he intends to spend big to defeat Trump in November, whether he is the Democratic nominee or not.

In the 2019 Virginia state elections, Bloomberg backed 16 successful Democratic candidates who championed gun safety, and he helped Democrats win control of the Virginia General Assembly for the first time in 26 years.

“I launched my campaign for president in Norfolk for a simple reason: To defeat Donald Trump in November, we need to beat him in swing states like Virginia,” Bloomberg said in the release. “In 2019, I was glad to help Democrats take full control of the Virginia legislature for the first time in 26 years – and we’ll use the same blueprint to win in 2020. Our plan to unite and rebuild America starts with keeping the Commonwealth blue, and I look forward to talking more about our vision for the country on the Democratic Party of Virginia’s big night.”

Story by Chris Graham

