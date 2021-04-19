Middle River Regional Jail moving state-responsible inmates

Middle River Regional Jail is beginning to transfer state-responsible inmates to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

MRRJ transferred 89 male inmates to VADOC facilities on Monday, per a press release.

Additional inmates are anticipated to be transferred in the near future.

Once all the scheduled inmates are transferred to state facilities, the regional jail anticipates moving the 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ.

The current MRRJ in-house inmate count is 675, with an additional 53 inmates on home electronic incarceration.

