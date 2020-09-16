Middle River Regional Jail inmate dead from apparent suicide

An inmate at the Middle River Regional Jail was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday night.

The inmate, whose name was not released, had a court date scheduled for earlier in the day on Tuesday on a probation violation dating back to Dec. 19, 2019.

According to a press release from MRRJ, the case was continued until Dec. 18.

A housing unit officer discovered the inmate, a 19-year-old male, with a sheet tied around his neck at 7:16 p.m.

Staffers began performing CPR and life-saving measures and called EMS.

The decision was made to discontinue the life-saving efforts at 8:02 p.m.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith has initiated an external review, and MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery Newton has directed an internal review.

