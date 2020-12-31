Middle River Regional Jail COVID-19 update: 78 additional inmate positives

The latest round of COVID-19 testing at Middle River Regional Jail turned up 78 additional positives among inmates and a single new positive among staff, per a release from the jail Thursday.

This pushes the total number of inmates testing positive since Nov. 25 to 543. The jail had an inmate census of 795 today, according to the release.

The latest update has the number of staff testing positive at 72.

None of the inmates or staff testing positive are in the hospital with COVID-related symptoms.

