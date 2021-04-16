Middle Resolution PAC backing Youngkin for GOP gubernatorial nomination

The Middle Resolution PAC announced Friday that it is endorsing Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general in the upcoming May 8 Republican Party nominating convention.

“Republicans in Virginia have excellent choices for statewide office this year. As Virginians, we can be proud of the men and women who have stepped forward to lead our state in a very difficult political environment. We believe that a ticket of Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares present the Commonwealth with the strongest advantage to win in November,” The Middle Resolution President Craig DiSesa said.

“The Middle Resolution will be working diligently over the next three weeks to ensure that our candidate choices prevail at the convention. I encourage every registered convention delegate to join us and vote for Glenn, Winsome and Jason as we work together to make the Commonwealth a place where both businesses and families can prosper once again,” DiSesa said.

