Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association endorsing Jennifer Carroll Foy

The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association has endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

The association includes Plumbers Local 5, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 10, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 110, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486, Plumbers and Steamfitters 489, Steamfitters Local 602 and Sprinkler Fitters Local 669.

“Jennifer Carroll Foy has taken on and won tough fights on behalf of working people across Virginia. From her fight to create a state prevailing wage law to her legislation to protect victims of wage theft and misclassification, Jennifer Carroll Foy is a proven fighter and has been an unapologetic advocate for workers and their families,” said Jason Ascher, political director with the Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association. “She has lived the struggles of working people and will lead the fight to help them with her positive vision and commitment to rebuilding Virginia’s economy. She has stood with us, and our members are proud to stand united behind her.”

“I am tremendously honored to receive the endorsement of the Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association. I know what it’s like to make impossible decisions when you’re overworked, unprotected, and underpaid,” Carroll Foy sid. “That’s why I fought hard to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, to expand Medicaid to 500,000 Virginians, and more for working people. And it’s why I’ll always stand with unions, which do critical work to level the playing field for workers. As governor, my number one priority is building on the progress we have made for working people and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed in Virginia’s post-COVID economy.”

