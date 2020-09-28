Miami QB D’Eriq King honored again among ACC Football Player of the Week selections

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 3 games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

​QUARTERBACK – D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., QB, Manvel, Texas

Earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors for the second consecutive week after a standout performance in his first ever Miami-Florida State rivalry game • Completed 29 passes in Saturday night’s 52-10 win over the Seminoles, just one shy of the career high he set while playing at Houston in 2018 • King finished with 267 passing yards for two touchdowns versus FSU while rushing for a game-high 65 yards • Through three starts this season, he has completed 67 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in Syracuse’s 37-20 win over Georgia Tech • Became the first Syracuse freshman to run for 100 yards in a game since the 2015 season opener • Ran for 4.7 yards per carry, headlined by a 38-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.

RECEIVER/ROOKIE – Lavel Davis Jr., Virginia, Fr., WR, Dorchester, S.C.

Playing in his first collegiate game, the true freshman finished with four receptions for 101 yards, highlighted by his first two career touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter • His first TD catch covered 18 yards, and his second completed a 26-yard play • Davis’ 101 reception yards marked a school record for a Cavalier making his collegiate debut.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, Jr., C, Statesville, N.C.

Made his initial start at center for the Hokies in Saturday night’s 45-24 win over visiting NC State • Led an offensive line that helped Virginia Tech pick up 314 yards on the ground • The Hokies gained 7.6 yards per rushing attempt in the win.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Patrick Jones II, Pitt, Sr., DE, Chesapeake, Va.

Spearheaded a swarming defensive effort in the No. 21 Panthers’ 23-20 win over No. 24 Louisville • Collected three of Pitt’s seven sacks and tied for team-high honors with six total stops • Became the first Pitt player to compile three sacks in a game since Jaylen Twyman had three against Ohio on Sept. 7 of last season • Jones and the Panthers’ defensive unit limited the Cardinals to 223 total yards and made three interceptions • Louisville entered the game averaging more than 500 yards.

LINEBACKER – Zane Zandier, Virginia, Sr., ILB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Notched a career-high 15 tackles to lead a solid defensive effort in Saturday’s 38-20 win over visiting Duke • The Cavaliers picked off five Duke passes (tying a school record), recovered two fumbles and piled up five sacks • Zandier’s tackle total was the most by an ACC player this season • “ZZ Stop” also had two tackles for loss and broke up a pass as UVA limited Duke to 56 rushing yards • Zandier’s previous tackling high was 10 against Ohio in 2018.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Trill Williams, Syracuse, Jr., DB, Yonkers, N.Y.

Intercepted a pass and returned another interception for a score in Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech • Picked off a pass in the first quarter and returned it 47 yards to set up an Orange touchdown • Later, he put the game away in the fourth quarter by taking a lateral after a Ja’Had Carter interception 43 yards to the end zone • Williams also had five tackles and broke up two passes.

SPECIALIST – Alex Kessman, Pitt, Sr., PK, Clarkston, Mich.

Kessman’s right leg proved pivotal in Pitt’s three-point victory over Louisville • Compiled a season-high 11 points as he was perfect on five placements • Converted three field goals (45, 41 and 42 yards) and both of his PATs.

