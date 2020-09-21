Miami grad transfer QB D’Eriq King highlights ACC Football Players of the Week

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 2 games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

​QUARTERBACK – D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., QB, Manvel, Texas

Though his FBS record streak with at least one rushing and passing touchdown came to an end at 16 games, King delivered another dominant showing to help Miami secure a road win over a top-25 opponent • Threw for three touchdowns, including a 75-yard connection with freshman running back Jaylan Knighton, to help the No. 17 Hurricanes’ offense explode in a 47-34 win at No. 18 Louisville.

RUNNING BACK – Ricky Person Jr., NC State, Jr., RB, Wake Forest, N.C.

Rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries to lead the Wolfpack in Saturday night’s 45-42 win over visiting Wake Forest • Highest rushing total since his freshman year after being hampered by injury last season • Averaged 7.1 yards per carry and scored a pair of touchdowns, including a three-yard run that put the Wolfpack ahead to stay in the fourth quarter • Threw a two-yard touchdown pass to WR Devin Carter • Set up NC State’s first touchdown of the season with a 33-yard run • Added a 24-yard kickoff return and two receptions for 10 yards for 133 all-purpose yards.

RECEIVER – Zay Flowers, Boston College, So., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Totaled five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in Boston College’s 26-6 win at Duke • First 100-yard receiving game for an Eagle since Kobay White’s 121 yards at Florida State in 2018 and the seventh-most yards receiving by a BC player in a single game since 1996 • Averaged 32.4 yards per reception; no receiver in BC history had more receiving yards on fewer receptions than Flowers in a single game • First BC receiver since 2012 (Alex Amidon) to have more than 150 yards receiving in a game • First Boston College player to be named ACC Receiver of the Week since Amidon in 2013.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State, So., OG, Charlotte, N.C.

After earning freshman All-America honors at tackle last season, started at guard in Saturday night’s 45-42 win over Wake Forest • Big force behind the Wolfpack’s highest rushing total (270 yards) in 28 games • Had the key block on NC State’s first score of the game, a 30-yard rush by Zonovan Knight • Helped the Wolfpack run for TDs on its first three possessions • Tallied four pancake blocks.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, Sr., OT, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Two-time team captain led an offensive line that allowed zero sacks of Irish quarterbacks in the 52-0 shutout win over South Florida • Hainsey and the offensive line paved the way for six rushing touchdowns, the ACC’s most in a single game this season • Notre Dame’s 281 rushing yards were the most by any ACC team this past weekend, and only one ACC team has posted more rushing yards in a single game previously this season.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Victor Dimukeje, Duke, Sr., DE, Baltimore, Md.

Recorded six total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and caused a fumble in Saturday’s game versus visiting Boston College • The 3.5 sacks matched the second highest single-game total in Duke history and resulted in minus-22 yards •

Posted 3.5 sacks against a Boston College offensive line that returned four All-ACC honorees and led the league in fewest sacks allowed per game in 2019 (1.00) • Spearheaded a Duke pass rush that generated 6.0 total sacks against the Eagles.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Rashad Weaver, Pitt, Sr., DE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

After missing all of 2019 due to injury, made a standout 2020 debut in Saturday’s 21-10 win over Syracuse • Playing in his first game since the Dec. 31, 2018 Sun Bowl, collected career highs in sacks (two) and TFLs (three), while totaling seven stops • Final sack came with the Panthers protecting a four-point lead and Syracuse threatening at the Pitt 44 • Weaver sacked Orange QB Tommy DeVito for a seven-yard loss on fourth-and-3, shifting momentum back to Pitt • Weaver also earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week accolades for his play on Saturday.

LINEBACKER – Cam Bright, Pitt, Jr., OLB, Cleveland, Ohio

Instrumental in Pitt’s smothering defensive effort against Syracuse, compiling a career-high 10 tackles with 2.5 TFLs, a sack assist and a forced fumble in Saturday’s 21-10 win • Helped spearhead the Panthers’ defense, which surrendered only 171 total yards, including a mere 51 on the ground.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Bubba Bolden, Miami, Jr., S, Las Vegas, Nev.

Posted the most productive game of his Miami career in Saturday night’s win over Louisville • Totaled a career-best 11 total tackles (nine solo) to lead all players and added one tackle for loss • Finished with one forced fumble in his first start of the season and the second of his career for the Hurricanes.

SPECIALIST – Jose Borregales, Miami, Sr., PK, Miami, Fla.

Tied the Miami record and set a Cardinal Stadium record with a 57-yard field goal in Saturday night’s win at No. 18 Louisville • Record kick was one of four field goals on the night for the standout veteran • Also connected from 48, 22 and 40 yards • Tied the Cardinal Stadium record with his four made field goals on the night • Record 57-yard field goal matched a distance achieved only twice previously in school history.

ROOKIE – Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, Fr., RB, Dalton, Ga.

Racked up 219 all-purpose yards in his collegiate debut, including 126 yards from scrimmage, and scored two touchdowns versus No. 14 UCF • Played a big part in all three of Georgia Tech’s touchdowns • Returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to set up a three-play, 21-yard touchdown drive that gave Georgia Tech a 7-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game • Scored Tech’s second and third touchdowns of the game on a 6-yard reception and an electrifying 33-yard run • Finished with 93 yards on two kickoff returns, 66 rushing yards on 15 carries and a team-high 60 receiving yards on four catches.

