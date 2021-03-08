Mercer ends VMI’s SoCon Tournament run, 73-59

Published Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, 12:18 am

VMI’s run in the SoCon Tournament came to an end on Sunday in a 73-59 loss to Mercer.

The Keydets (13-12) struggled from three-point range in the loss as they hit just four of 25 attempts throughout the game and could not keep pace with the Bears (18-10).

While both teams struggled in the first half shooting, the Bears raced to a 33-26 halftime lead and kept the same pace during the second half to outscore the Keydets, 40-33, and gradually built a 17-point lead.

Mercer grabbed 12 offensive rebounds throughout the night which led to a 13-3 second-chance points advantage to aid the Bears to victory. The Bears also benefited from bench play as 20 points came from the reserves.

Senior Myles Lewis finished the game with a double-double by scoring 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to show hustle for the Keydets. Fellow senior Greg Parham went 5-14 from the field and yielded 12 points while Jake Stephens and Kamdyn Curfman scored nine points apiece.

The Bears were led by 23 points from guard Neftali Alvarez, who went 9-19 from the field including three treys. Felipe Haase contributed 15 points and Leon Ayers III poured in 14.

Mercer advances to face No. 1 seed UNCG for the SoCon Tournament title. Tipoff is slated for Monday night at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

