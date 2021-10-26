Mental Health Fair set for Nov. 4 at Blue Ridge Community College

Published Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Mental Health America of Augusta is hosting a Mental Health Fair on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 40 local mental health agencies have been invited to participate in the free event open to the public.

“Many people are not aware of what resources are available locally to people who may be struggling with their mental health,” said Bruce Blair, executive director of MHAA. “As COVID continues to persist and more and more people reach out to us for resources, we thought it would be beneficial to bring local agencies together under one roof.”

The Mental Health Fair gives the public the opportunity to explore resources and meet with experts in our own community whether seeking out resources for themselves or a friend or loved one.

“The Mental Health Fair has two goals: To bring together agencies to network and find ways to work together and to connect community members and students to mental health resources,” said Blair.

In addition to the health fair, presentations will also be provided at the top of each hour on subjects related to mental health.

“It’s important for people of all ages to be open to talking about mental health the same way one discusses physical health in an open setting,” said Blair. “We hope to empower students and the public to openly discuss mental health among peers.”

According to Dr. Hawks, the Blueridge Community College Human Services program partnered with Mental Health America-Augusta to launch the event.

For more information including a list of participating agencies and access to an online resource directory, visit mha-augusta.org.