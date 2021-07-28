Mental Health America of Augusta needs your help at #RunningDownStigma

For the past two years, Mental Health America of Augusta has brought community members together to show support, provide resources and help reduce the stigma of mental health in our community.

This year, the #RunningDownStigma 5k Run/Walk will be held at Gypsy Hill Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. After a year like no other, MHA-A is excited to host a hybrid event – both in-person and virtual – to allow for members of our community to participate in any way they feel comfortable.

“When we need a referral to a dentist, we ask a friend, co-worker, or neighbor. But when we need a psychiatrist or therapist, it’s a different story. The stigma surrounding mental illness makes many people reluctant to talk about it and even more reluctant to seek help,” said Bruce Blair, executive director of Mental Health America of Augusta.

Nearly one in five American adults lives with a mental illness. In addition, 46 percent of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life, and half of those people will develop conditions by the age of 14.

Over the last 18 months, Mental Health America of Augusta has seen a dramatic increase in the need for mental health resources in our community. Yet, we have also seen the stigma of mental health become an even bigger reality as many suffered in silence throughout the pandemic.

“Our #RunningDownStigma 5k Run and Walk will be a time for the community to come together and take strides to eliminate the stigma of mental health once and for all,” Blair said. “At MHA-A, we are dedicated to building mentally healthier communities. It takes the entire community coming out to let those who are experiencing a mental health issue know that they are not alone. “

For more information on how to register, visit mha-augusta.org.

Early bird registration ends on Aug. 11th.