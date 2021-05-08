Men’s Tennis: Virginia advances to NCAA Second Round with 4-0 win over Farleigh Dickinson

No. 5 Virginia the opened 2021 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship with a 4-0 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (22-2) will face No. 21 Stanford (11-5) on Sunday (May 9) at 12 p.m. in the second round. Stanford won 4-0 against LSU in the first match of the day at the Charlottesville Regional to advance.

The Cavaliers opened the match with a dominant 6-0 doubles victory on court three by freshmen Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (Zurich, Switzerland) and Iñaki Montes (Pamplona, Spain). Grad student Carl Söderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) and junior William Woodall (Washington, D.C.) clinched the point with a 6-3 win on court one.

In singles, Montes powered through a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court three to make it 2-0. Senior Gianni Ross followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win on court five. Woodall clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win on court six.

“Every match is a war at this tournament,” UVA coach Andres Pedroso said. “Credit to Fairleigh Dickinson for a great match and getting to the NCAA tournament. They had a great season. You can obviously tell why they’re great competitors. They fought ‘til the end and seemed like really good guys. So credit to them and the culture that they’ve built. It’s great to get a win first round and to be able to play outside.”

