Men’s Tennis: Virginia advances to ITA Kickoff weekend final

No. 22 Virginia advanced to the championship match at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio, after downing Iowa by a 4-0 score on Friday.

Virginia (2-0) will take on host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the championship match.

Freshman Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers and clinched the overall victory with a win on the No. 5 singles court. Rodesch’s doubles partner, junior Ryan Goetz, registered a dominant singles victory on court two that put UVA up 2-0 over the Hawkeyes.

Freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg also won his singles match.

Virginia was leading on all three remaining singles courts when the match was abandoned.

Von der Schulenburg and freshman Iñaki Montes opened the match with a 6-4 victory on double court three. After Iowa won on court one, Rodesch served an ace on a deuce point to wrap up a 6-4 victory on court two to earn the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

In singles, UVA won the first set on all six courts. Goetz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory on court two.

Von der Schulenburg won his match 6-3, 6-2 while Rodesch registered a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

#22 Virginia 4, Iowa 0

Singles competition

#39 Kareem Allaf (IOWA) vs. #29 Carl Soderlund (VA) 3-6, 3-5, unfinished Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Joe Tyler (IOWA) 6-1, 6-0 #106 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Oliver Okonkwo (IOWA) 6-3, 6-2 Will Davies (IOWA) vs. Inaki Montes (VA) 1-6, 4-5, unfinished Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Nikita Snezhko (IOWA) 6-4, 6-1 Jason Kerst (IOWA) vs. Gianni Ross (VA) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

#17 Oliver Okonkwo/Will Davies (IOWA) def. Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) 6-3 Chris Rodesch/Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Kareem Allaf/Nikita Snezhko (IOWA) 6-4 J vd Schulenburg/Inaki Montes (VA) def. Matt Clegg/Joe Tyler (IOWA) 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,3,5)

