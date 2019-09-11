Men’s tennis: UVA announces 2019-2020 schedule

The UVA men’s tennis team announced its 2019-2020 schedule on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers, led by 2019 ACC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year Andres Pedroso, will be competing in a variety of individual tournaments in the fall, including hosting one home tournament, and will play eight regular-season dual matches in the spring at their home courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club and Snyder Tennis Center. The team will also host two qualifying tournaments for national events, the ITA Atlantic Regional in the fall and ITA Kickoff Weekend in the spring.

The fall portion of the schedule kicks off on Friday, Sept. 27 with the Blue and Orange Classic, a singles and doubles individuals’ double-elimination three-day tournament at the Snyder Tennis Center. In addition to the Blue & Orange Classic, members of the team will play in two other local collegiate tournaments in the fall, the Richmond Invitational (Oct. 11-13) and the Liberty Invitational (Nov. 8-10).

Virginia will host the ITA Atlantic Regionals Oct. 17-21, a singles and doubles qualifying tournament for the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, being held Nov. 6-10 in San Diego, Calif. Several players will also be competing in ITF Pro Futures tournaments throughout the fall.

The spring season kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with a dual match against Furman before the Cavaliers host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches (Jan. 25-26), with Memphis, NC State and Utah State challenging UVA for a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The home slate has non-conference match-ups with UCF (Feb. 2) and TCU (Feb. 6) in addition to ACC contests against Boston College (Jan. 31), Notre Dame (Mar. 1), Wake Forest (Mar. 22), Florida State (Apr. 10) and Miami (Apr. 12).

The ACC championships will be held this year at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Ga., from April 15-19. The Cavaliers have won 12 ACC championships and 13 regular-season titles.

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites to be determined the weekend of May 1-3. Super Regional play will be take place May 8-9 with the final 16 remaining teams competing at eight sites (locations to be determined). The team finals, featuring eight teams, will be held at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla., beginning May 14. The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships will take place in Stillwater after the conclusion of the team championship.

Admission for all home Virginia tennis matches is free.

2019 Fall Tournament Schedule

Sep. 16-22 ITF $25K Houston Houston, Tex.

Sep. 27-29 UVA Blue and Orange Classic Charlottesville, Va.

Sep. 30- Oct. 6 ITF $25K Norman Norman, Okla.

Oct. 5-13 ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 11-13 Richmond Invitational Richmond, Va.

Oct. 17-Oct. 21 ITA Atlantic Regionals Charlottesville, Va.

Oct. 28 – Nov. 3 ATP Charlottesville Challenger Boar’s Head Sports Club

Nov. 4-10 ATP Knoxville Challenger Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 6-10 ITA Oracle Fall Championships San Diego, Calif.

Nov. 8-10 Liberty Invitational Lynchburg, Va.

2020 Spring Dual Match Schedule

Wed, Jan. 15th Furman Charlottesville, Va.

Sat, Jan. 18th @ Louisville Louisville, Ky.

Sat, Jan. 25th ITA Kickoff – Memphis Charlottesville, Va.

Sun, Jan. 26th ITA Kickoff – NC State or Utah St Charlottesville, Va.

Fri, Jan. 31st Boston College Charlottesville, Va.

Sun, Feb. 2nd UCF Charlottesville, Va.

Thu, Feb. 6th TCU Charlottesville, Va.

Sun, Feb. 9th @ Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C.

Fri, Feb. 14-17 ITA Team Indoor Championships Madison, Wisc.

Sun, Mar. 1st Notre Dame Charlottesville, Va.

Mon, Mar. 9th @ Pepperdine Malibu, Calif.

Wed, Mar. 11th @ USC Los Angeles, Calif.

Sun, Mar. 15th @ Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va.

Fri, Mar. 20th NC State Charlottesville, Va.

Sun, Mar. 22nd Wake Forest Charlottesville, Va.

Fri, Mar. 27th @ North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sun, Mar. 29th @ Duke Durham, N.C.

Fri, Apr. 3rd @ Georgia Tech Atlanta, Ga.

Sun, Apr. 5th @ Clemson Clemson, S.C.

Fri, Apr. 10th Florida State Charlottesville, Va.

Sun, Apr. 12th Miami Charlottesville, Va.

Apr. 15-19 ACC Championships Rome, Ga.

May 1-3 NCAA 1st & 2nd Rounds TBD

May 8-9 NCAA Super Regional TBD

May 14-23 NCAA Team & Stillwater, Okla.: Individual Championships