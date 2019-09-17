Men’s Tennis: Carl Söderlund earns No. 1 preseason singles ranking
UVA men’s tennis senior Carl Soderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) is the top-ranked singles player in the 2019-20 Preseason ITA Division I Men’s Individual National Rankings.
Söderlund was the 2019 ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year and ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earning All-America recognition by finishing the year ranked No. 5 in the Oracle ITA singles rankings. The first-team All-ACC honoree finished the year with a 20-5 mark in singles, including 13 wins over ranked opponents. Söderlund was named the Virginia athletics department’s male scholar athlete of the year at the Hoos Choice awards in May.
Two other Cavaliers also earned preseason singles rankings with junior Gianni Ross (Chicago, Ill.) at No. 103 and sophomore Ryan Goetz (Greenlawn, N.Y.) at No. 109.
Söderlund is the seventh UVA men’s tennis player to earn a No. 1 ITA singles ranking, joining Somdev Devvarman (2007-08), Sanam Singh (2010), Mitchell Frank (2012), Alex Domijan (2013), Jarmere Jenkins (2013) and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (2015).
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.