Men’s Tennis: #8 UVA defeats Old Dominion, 6-1

Eighth-ranked Virginia notched a 6-1 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Old Dominion won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers swept the singles courts in straight sets.

In doubles, grad student Carl Söderlund (Stockholm, Sweden) and junior William Woodall (Washington, D.C.) opened the match with a 6-2 victory over No. 25 Luca Maldoner and Nicola Vidal on court one.

The Monarchs picked up a 6-3 win on court three to draw even. On court two, junior Ryan Goetz (Greenlwan, N.Y.) and freshman Chris Rodesch (Angelsberg, Luxembourg) were up a break and serving for the point at 5-4, but lost a deuce point to even things at 5-5.

ODU’s Younes Lalani and Jankki Giesse won a deuce point to hold serve and take a 6-5 lead and then won another deuce point to win 7-5 and secure the doubles point for the Monarchs.

Freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (Zurich, Switzerland) clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win on singles’ Court 3.

“We brought the momentum from Columbus,” UVA coach Andres Pedroso said. “I really liked the response after doubles. It’s not going to be the first time we lose the doubles point this year. So I thought the guys responded really well to that. I thought we were point away from winning the doubles point so I thought we thought we played pretty well. The first years hard, they’re humble, the love to compete and they love the game. They’ve got a chance every time they step on the court.”

#8 Virginia 6, Old Dominion 1

Singles competition

Ryan Goetz (VA) def. Luca Maldoner (ODUM) 6-2, 6-1 Inaki Montes (VA) def. Tomislav Podvinski (ODUM) 6-0, 6-4 #106 J vd Schulenburg (VA) def. Younes Lalami (ODUM) 6-2, 6-3 Chris Rodesch (VA) def. Oliver Tobisch (ODUM) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) Alexander Kiefer (VA) def. Pearse Dolan (ODUM) 7-5, 6-3 Gianni Ross (VA) def. Jannik Giesse (ODUM) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

Carl Soderlund/William Woodall (VA) def. #25 Luca Maldoner/Nicola Vidal (ODUM) 6-2 Younes Lalami/Jannik Giesse (ODUM) def. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) 7-5 Tomislav Podvinski/Pearse Dolan (ODUM) def. J vd Schulenburg/Inaki Montes (VA) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,6,3,4,5)

T-2:29 A-38

Match Notes

Virginia’s singles lineup featured four freshmen

Freshman Alexander Kiefer (The Woodlands, Texas) made his collegiate debut, playing at No. 5 singles, picking up a 7-5, 6-3 victory

von der Schulenburg (Zurich, Switzerland) improved to 4-0 this season with his singles victory

Goetz played at No. 1 singles, downing Luca Maldoner 6-2, 6-1

Freshman Iñaki Montes (Pamplona, Spain) played on the No. 2 court, winning 6-0, 6-4

