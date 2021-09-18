Men’s Soccer: Wofford defeats VMI 8-1 in SoCon opener

Wofford scored five first-half goals and went onto to defeat VMI 8-1 Saturday in the first Southern Conference game of the season for both teams.

Keydet junior midfielder Nathan Lam got VMI on the scoreboard late in the second half, on a feed from freshman midfielder Cole Mooney. It is Lam’s second tally of the season.

Brandon Oddy paced seven Terrier goal scorers with two. Charlie Harris had two assists.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made nine saves.

Wofford (3-3/1-0) outshot VMI 19-4 and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Keydets (0-7/0-1) host Howard University at 4 p.m. on Patchin Field in a non-conference match.