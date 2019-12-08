Men’s Soccer: Wake Forest, Virginia advance to College Cup

Wake Forest and Virginia have advanced to the 2019 NCAA Men’s College Cup with wins this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded UVA (20-1-1) topped No. 8 seed SMU, 3-2 in overtime Friday evening, while fourth-seeded Wake Forest (16-4-2) downed UC Santa Barbara, 1-0, Saturday, setting up a matchup on Friday in the College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Joe Bell scored the game-winning goal on a rebound of his own penalty kick attempt in overtime to give Virginia the win over SMU at Klöckner Stadium. The victory clinched Virginia’s 13th College Cup appearance and first since 2014.

Wake Forest punched its ticket into the NCAA College Cup for the sixth time with its win.

Alistair Johnston scored the game-winning goal for the Deacs in the 44th minute, dribbling through four defenders and beating the UCSB keeper near post.

Third-seeded Georgetown and seventh-seeded Stanford play in the other semifinal contest. The Friday winners will play for the national championship at 6 p.m. Sunday.

