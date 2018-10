Men’s soccer: VMI loses at Furman, 8-0

Looking for its first conference win of the season, the VMI men’s soccer team fell 8-0 to host Furman University Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

Furman’s Cole McLagan had a hat trick, Conor Sloan and Garrett Singletary each had a goal and an assist and Rocky Guerra had three assists.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made nine stops on the evening.

The Keydets (1-11-1/0-3 SoCon) hosts UNCG Tuesday at 4 p.m. in another SoCon game.

