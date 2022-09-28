Sports
Men’s Soccer: VMI gets goals from Petrusevski, Martin, in 2-0 defeat of Mary Baldwin
VMI recorded its second straight shutout Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Mary Baldwin University on SMA Worth Field in non-conference play.
Sophomores Viktor Petrusevski and Grant Martin found the back of the net and senior Nathan Lam had an assist. The Keydets last posted back-to-back clean sheets in the 2008 season against Appalachian State and Radford.
Inside the box score
- Petrusevski scored his first goal of the season in the 39th minute from outside the top of the box
- Martin kicked in a Lam header for an insurance tally with 18:33 remaining on the game clock. The score was Martin’s first of the year and second helper from Lam on the season
- Sophomore keeper Connor Cherry made three saves to notch his second shutout in as many starts
- VMI outshot the Fighting Squirrels 16-10 and held a 4-0 edge in corner kicks; nine Keydets registered a shot, led by Nathan Lam’s four
The Keydets open Southern Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. at ETSU