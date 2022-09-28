Men’s Soccer: VMI gets goals from Petrusevski, Martin, in 2-0 defeat of Mary Baldwin

VMI recorded its second straight shutout Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Mary Baldwin University on SMA Worth Field in non-conference play.

Sophomores Viktor Petrusevski and Grant Martin found the back of the net and senior Nathan Lam had an assist. The Keydets last posted back-to-back clean sheets in the 2008 season against Appalachian State and Radford.

Inside the box score

Petrusevski scored his first goal of the season in the 39th minute from outside the top of the box

Martin kicked in a Lam header for an insurance tally with 18:33 remaining on the game clock. The score was Martin’s first of the year and second helper from Lam on the season

Sophomore keeper Connor Cherry made three saves to notch his second shutout in as many starts

VMI outshot the Fighting Squirrels 16-10 and held a 4-0 edge in corner kicks; nine Keydets registered a shot, led by Nathan Lam’s four

The Keydets open Southern Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. at ETSU