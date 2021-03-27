Men’s Soccer: VMI falls 6-0 at SoCon leader Furman

Published Friday, Mar. 26, 2021, 10:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI men’s soccer team lost 6-0 at Southern Conference leader Furman Friday night.

Furman got ahead early with a goal by Jake Raine off quick passes from Josh Hosie and Miles Fenton at 10:26. The Paladins scored again five minutes later on a goal by Shaun-Chris Joash, assisted by Sam Miller.

Sophomore Nathan Lam had a good look after taking his own rebound off a corner kick but the shot was stopped by Furman goalie Ben Hale. A header by freshman Malcolm McIntosh almost went in, but Furman remained in the lead 2-0 at halftime.

The second half started with a goal for Furman off a VMI defender. VMI was unable to recover as Furman’s Giovanni Langerini scored twice with Zayne Zezulka adding another goal.

Lam added two more shots, with Peter Sepulveda and Logan Pheng adding one apiece.

Furman (6-1/4-0) led VMI in shots 26-6 and held the advantage in corners 7-4. VMI goalie Broden Schull had six saves in the game while Furman’s Hale finished with three saves.

The Keydets (2-7/0-4 SoCon) will have their last regular season road game at ETSU in Johnson City, Tennessee on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments