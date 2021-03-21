Men’s Soccer: VMI falls 3-1 to Mercer

Despite an early goal by senior Richard Quispe, the VMI men’s soccer team fell 3-1 to Mercer in a Southern Conference matchup Saturday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (2-5, 0-2) scored first off an inside cross from Peter Sepulveda for a goal by Quispe at 19:21. The Bears (3-7-1, 1-1-1 SoCon) answered three minutes later with a goal by Dawson Gideon off an assist by Ousman Jabang.

VMI had shots by Malcolm McIntosh, Nathan Lam, and Fabian Munoz-Velasquez to break the tie but the score remained 1-1 at halftime.

Mercer led off the second half with several shots on goal and capitalized with a goal by Ricardo Packer Jr. to break the tie. The Bears sealed the win with another goal by Gideon, this time off a pass from Dylan Gaither.

The shot advantage went to the Bears with 30, while VMI finished with five shots.

VMI goalie Broden Schull finished the game with eight saves, with six in the second half. Mercer keeper Brant Zulauf tallied two saves on the game.

The Keydets stay at home to host UNCG on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Patchin Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

