Men’s Soccer: VMI drops season opener to Gardner-Webb

Abel Gebrekiros scored twice Sunday to lead Gardner-Webb over the VMI 5-0 in the first game of the 2021 men’s soccer season for both teams.

The non-conference contest was played on VMI’s Drill Field #2 due to adverse weather conditions.

The Runnin‘ Bulldogs scored 10 minutes into the game on an unassisted goal from Henrik Kortgodde. Gebrekiros scored twice and Nicolas Engelking once before halftime to put GWU up 4-0 at the break. The visitors added one more tally nine minutes into the second half.

VMI junior keeper Broden Schull made six saves. GWU outshot VMI 21-4 and held a 10-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Keydets (0-1) travel to Southern Virginia University Wednesday for another non-conference game at 7 p.m.

