Men’s soccer: VMI drops hard-fought match at Belmont

Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, 8:03 pm

vmi soccerThe VMI men’s soccer team took a first-half lead but Belmont University rallied for a 2-1 victory Wednesday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Belmont’s Matteo Bennati had a penalty kick stopped by freshman Broden Schull at 25:42 to keep the game scoreless. Senior Sohrab Shaikh got the Keydets on the board at 27:03 with an unassisted goal through the legs of the keeper. Belmont answered right back less than three minutes later, as Ares Marlonsson netted the equalizer from Nigel Leo. Colby Swanson relieved an injured Schull in net after the play.

The game remained tied at one all until Bennati knocked in a rebound at 78:48 for the game-winner.

Schull made five saves in just over 30 minutes of play, while Swanson made four stops in relief.

#6 seed Belmont out-shot #7 VMI 24-3 and held a 7-1 edge in corner kicks. The Bruins (4-11-2) moves on to play at third-seeded Furman Saturday in the Southern Conference Quarterfinals.

VMI finishes the season 1-16-1 with a young roster featuring just three seniors and two juniors.

