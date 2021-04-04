Men’s Soccer: VMI drops 3-2 double-OT heartbreaker to Wofford

The VMI men’s soccer team lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Wofford College Saturday afternoon on Patchin Field.

The Keydets got an early lead with goals by Leo White and Brandon Hornung, but the Terriers rebounded to put the game into overtime, with a penalty kick to win it. Seniors Hornung, Kasey Perea, Willson Tuck, Richard Quispe, Fabian Munoz-Velasquez, and manager Andrew Ho were honored in a pregame ceremony.

Both teams were aggressive from the start, exchanging possession throughout the first half. VMI capitalized on offensive attacking that saw White loft the ball over the keeper at 41:04 to go up 1-0 at halftime.

VMI continued the pressure early in the second half with a header goal by Hornung after a headed pass by William Welch to go up 2-0 10 minutes in. Wofford rebounded with 13 shots in the second half, including a goal by Adrian Roseth off a pass by Erik Nikolaisen. Four minutes later the Terriers scored again with a Jake Kwiatkowski goal from Josh Mackie.

After remaining tied at the end of regulation, Wofford put on the pressure with two shots in the first overtime, but the game remained tied. The second overtime had an opportunity by Munoz-Velasquez that was just high. A penalty kick goal by Roseth was the game winner with under a minute left on the clock.

Wofford (1-7-1, 1-4-1) held the shot (20-6) and corner kick (13-2) advantage. VMI junior goalie Broden Schull had six saves on the game, to bring his season total to 83. The Keydets end the spring 2021 season 2-9 and 0-6 in league play.

