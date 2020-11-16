Men’s Soccer: Virginia stuns #2 Wake Forest, 2-0, in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Virginia, under .500 coming in, upset national #2 Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the 2020 ACC Tournament, posting a 2-0 win Sunday.

The ‘Hoos (3-3-1) notched the huge upset on the strength of two goals from junior Cabrel Happi Kamseu.

Kamseu elevated to get head on high deflection in the box for the game’s first goal in the 31st minute. After an official review, it was confirmed that the shot had crossed the end line and gave UVA the early 1-0 advantage.

Kamseu, who started the second half, intercepted a Wake Forest pass deep in the Demon Deacon zone and chipped the turnover over the goalkeeper’s head to put the Cavaliers on top, 2-0.

“I think that this was probably our first, from start to finish, complete performance where we really, really played well,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “We knew the opposition was going to bring more intensity, more focus and that we needed to be ready for it and our team responded.”

Virginia improved to 16-0-5 against Wake Forest in ACC Tournament play and have now won three straight matches against the Demon Deacons, including last year’s semifinal matchup in the NCAA College Cup.

Grad student Colin Shutler made his first start in goal since Oct. 18 and made a pair of key stops in the Cavalier clean sheet. Junior Oliver Gerbig assisted in a big way, making a sliding stop in the 80th minute on a wide-open shot attempt by Wake Forest’s Koby Carr.

Shutler was credited with his 24th career shutout, which moves him into a tie with Diego Restrepo for the third most in UVA history. The 24 clean sheets are the second most among active NCAA goalkeepers.

Earlier in the day, Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 4-1 in Durham, N.C. Wednesday’s semifinal between Clemson and Virginia will play a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship Game.

A game time and location will be announced later tonight.

