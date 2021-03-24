Men’s Soccer: Virginia shuts out Central Arkansas, 1-0

Virginia produced its sixth shutout of the 2020-2021 season after a 1-0 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers have yet to concede a goal in four home matches this spring.

Freshman Leo Afonso was credited with the game-winner on his header goal in the eighth minute. A free kick service from 35 yards out by Jeremy Verley found the head of a leaping Afonso on the back post. The goal was the first of Afonso’s collegiate career.

“Today was a good win for us against a very tough Central Arkansas team,” head coach George Gelnovatch. “We’ll take this win and turn the page quickly on it and get ready for Duke here on Sunday.”

Afonso became the 11th different goal scorer for the Cavaliers (7-5-1) this season and the seventh to register their first collegiate point this in 2020-21. The assist for Verley was his third in the last five games.

Central Arkansas (6-8-2) attempted 12 of the game’s 20 shots including six in the first half but Virginia held 55 percent of the game’s possession. The Cavaliers also held a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

Reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Week, Alex Rando (New York, N.Y.) eclipsed his career high again this spring by making six stops. He was credited with his fifth shutout of the season.

