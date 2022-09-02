Men’s Soccer: Virginia plays most complete match of young season, defeats JMU, 3-0
Virginia was able to dominate the ball, outshooting JMU 18-6, and used the effort to post a 3-0 win over the Dukes Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.
Virginia (2-1-0) began knocking on the door from the opening kick. In the early goings, it was freshman Reese Miller who posed the biggest threat to the Dukes’ defense as he created a pair of quality chances down the left wing and narrowly missed getting on the end of a threatening ball that drifted across the six-yard box.
In the 17th minute, it was a solo effort from captain Leo Afonso which broke the doors open for the Hoos. After winning a challenge in the midfield, the forward took the chance himself from 18 yards out and laced the ball just underneath the crossbar to blast Virginia in front. Virginia would carry that 1-0 lead into half time.
At the start of the second half, James Madison (1-2-0) registered its best chance of the match just three minutes into the restart as Josiah Blanton rifled a shot just wide of the right post.
Five minutes past the hour mark, a Virginia cross from Daniel Mangarov was dealt with and cleared by the James Madison defense. However, the ball fell to Virginia’s Moritz Kappelsberger who played it to freshman Albin Gashi. With two touches on the ball, Gashi fired a shot from well outside the penalty area to score the first goal of his collegiate career.
With just over 10 minutes to play in the match, Phil Horton received a ball in the midfield and took on three JMU defenders. With an excellent piece of skill, Horton found himself in on goal and calmly slotted home his first goal of the season.
“I think that was the most complete game we have played this season,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “We have continued to be pretty good defensively in terms of giving up shots and shots on goal, and we are dangerous. We are dangerous and scoring goals, so it was a good day for us. To be honest with you, the clean sheet is a close second to winning games because it starts there.”
The Cavaliers will travel to Washington, D.C., to take on No. 9 Maryland in the Battle for the DMV on Monday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Audi Field.