Men’s Soccer: Virginia falls to No. 17 Virginia Tech 2-1 in 2OTs

Published Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, 11:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia men’s soccer team fell in double overtime to No. 17 Virginia Tech on Friday night at Thompson Field in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield.

Asparuh Slavov scored his first collegiate goal for the Cavaliers (2-3-1, 0-2-0 ACC).

Neither side could find the back of the net in the first half with both Virginia and Virginia Tech’s keepers coming up with saves.

Virginia Tech (3-1-2, 1-1-0 ACC) opened the second half scoring off a free kick sent in by Virginia Tech defender Kyle McDowell to forward Jacob Labovitz, who sent it just past Holden Brown in the bottom right of the goal.

The Cavaliers answered right back with a goal of their own in the 58th mintue as freshman forward Asparuh Slavov spun around his defender and ripped a shot from far outside the box, curling it into the upper right side of the net.

Virginia Tech sealed the victory in double overtime with a cross sent into the Virginia box from Pol Monells that found Labovitz, who headed it into the lower right side of the goal.