Men’s Soccer: UVA’s Gerbig named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Virginia defender Oliver Gerbig was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The junior is the second Cavalier to take home a weekly honor this season.

Gerbig was part of the stout Cavalier defensive effort against Notre Dame on Sunday that did not yield a shot on goal. He recorded his first collegiate point last Tuesday with an assist on the game-winning goal against George Mason. Gerbig has played every minute of every match during the 2020-21 season including the first two games of the spring.

Former goalkeeper Colin Shutler was a co-Defensive Player of the Week back on Oct. 12.

The Cavaliers, who entered the United Soccer Coaches Poll at No. 24 on Tuesday are back in action on Saturday when they travel to North Carolina in ACC action. The Tar Heels are receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll and won their first game of the spring, 3-0 against then-No. 4 Pitt on Friday. The start time for the match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.

