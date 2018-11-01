Men’s soccer: UVA upset by Pitt in ACC Tournament

Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, 11:06 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva soccerPitt (8-10) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Championship with a 2-0 win over sixth-seeded UVA (9-3-3) on Wednesday night (Oct. 31) at Klöckner Stadium. The Panthers used two second-half goals to propel them to their first ever ACC Tournament victory.

Pittsburgh’s Edward Kizza, the ACC’s top scorer, was credited with both Panther goals, his 14th and 15th of the season. Kizza broke the scoreless tied in the 62nd minute when he beat Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler to the near post. A little over 17 minutes later, Kizza gave Pittsburgh a two-goal advantage when he punched in a rebound from close range off an Alexander Dexter shot.

“We picked a poor time to not play well,” said head coach George Gelnovatch. “Pitt is a good team and we knew that, they clearly showed up to play and we didn’t. We’ll take a good hard look at this one, we’ll learn from it and we’ll have plenty of time to heal, reflect and get better.”

Virginia was not without opportunities in the contest, outshooting Pittsburgh 9-8 with two chances on ending up on target. In the opening minutes, Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.) had his close range shot plunge into the chest of Panther goalkeeper Johan Penaranda. The Cavaliers produced five of the game’s first seven shots.

Donasiyano was also the recipient of a brilliant header by Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) in the midfield that created a 1v1 opportunity in the 52nd minute. Donasiyano’s chip attempt over a charging Penaranda went just wide. Penaranda finished the night with two saves and recorded his third shutout of the year.

The Panthers went on to create six shots over the final 45 minutes, compared to four from the Cavaliers.

Pittsburgh advances to play Duke in Durham, N.C. on Sunday (Nov. 4).

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment