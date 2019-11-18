Men’s Soccer: UVA tabbed as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, 2:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC champion UVA (17-1-1) will be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Cavaliers will have a bye in the first round and host the winner of James Madison (11-6-3) and Campbell (16-2-2) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the second round.

Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed for the second time in program history and the first time in the 24-year tenure of head coach George Gelnovatch. The Cavaliers have now qualified for 39-straight NCAA Tournaments, the longest streak in the history of college soccer.

The Cavaliers took down No. 1 ranked Clemson, 3-1 on Sunday (Nov. 17) to capture their 16th ACC Championship. Virginia has surrendered just seven goals in 19 games this season, the fewest of any team in the country. Nationally, the Cavaliers have the lowest goals against average (0.37), the highest save percentage (.873) and the most shutouts (13).

James Madison and Campbell will play in Harrisonburg on Thursday (Nov. 21) at 7 p.m.

Ticket Information

Fans can order tickets for the NCAA Tournament online at UVATix.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821) beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 19). Tickets purchased in advance will be $8 for reserved seating and $5 for general admission. Season ticket holders from the regular season will have the chance to purchase the same seats held during the regular season for a limited time before those seats will be released to the public.

Tickets are also available at the gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play. Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission and $8 for students of participating schools with valid student ID.

Parking

Fans can park in the McCue (JPJ East) and UHall (JPJ South) lots for free on a first come, first served basis on Sunday. The JPJ West lot will be reserved for women’s basketball only.

Related

Comments